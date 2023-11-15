Joe Buck says Detroit Lions have most underrated player in NFL

Announcer Joe Buck is shown before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas.

DETROIT – One of the world’s top sports broadcasters believes the Detroit Lions have the most underrated player in the NFL.

That player is quarterback Jared Goff.

Play-by-play analyst Joe Buck was answering questions from fans on Twitter when someone asked him about the most underrated player.

“Jared Goff,” Buck replied. “Underrated. Depends on definition. But he jumps to mind. There are many.”

Goff is certainly one of the most improved players in the league. A throw-in by the Los Angeles Rams in the Matthew Stafford trade, Goff has become one of the league’s top passers since arriving in Detroit. He’s not quite in the Patrick Mahomes/Lamar Jackson/Jalen Hurts elite tier, but he isn’t far behind.

This season, Goff has thrown for 2,507 yards, 14 touchdowns, and five interceptions through nine games. He’s averaging 7.7 yards per attempt and completing 68.4% of his passes.

Goff ranks fifth in the NFL in passing yards, 12th in touchdowns, sixth in yards per attempt, and ninth in completion rate. Of the league’s top 10 passers, only C.J. Stroud has fewer interceptions than Goff.

The Lions are in first place and off to a 7-2 start under Goff’s watch. He might be underrated across the league, but he’s definitely appreciated in Detroit.