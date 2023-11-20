38º
1 Detroit Lions starter gets ‘no practice’ designation on estimated report

Jonah Jackson missed Sunday’s game against Bears

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) plays against the Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (Paul Sancya, The Associated Press 2023)

DETROIT – One Detroit Lions starter received a “no practice” designation on Monday’s estimated practice report.

Left guard Jonah Jackson missed Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, and he wouldn’t have participated on Monday if practice was held, according to the Lions.

Detroit hosts the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Day -- just four days after the Chicago game.

Jackson is dealing with a wrist injury. He has missed four of the team’s first 10 games this season.

Isaiah Buggs, Ifeatu Melifonwu, and Frank Ragnow all received “full practice” designations. Buggs missed Sunday’s game due to illness, while Melifonwu (hand) and Ragnow (toe) deal with nagging injuries.

