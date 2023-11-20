Detroit Lions’ comeback win over Bears couldn’t have ended more perfectly

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 19: Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions reacts during the first half of a game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on November 19, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The ending of that epic comeback win for the Detroit Lions over the Bears couldn’t have been more fitting as we head into Michigan-Ohio State week.

Detroit trailed by 12 points with under 4 minutes to play Sunday before a pair of touchdown drives flipped the score and sent the Bears back to Chicago with their tails between their legs.

But the best moment wasn’t when David Montgomery trotted into the end zone for the go-ahead score. No, it came on the defensive possession that followed.

Although the Lions had taken the lead, Justin Fields and the Bears still had 29 seconds to try to get into field goal range and tie the game. That wasn’t going to happen on Aidan Hutchinson’s watch, though.

On the very first play of Chicago’s final drive, Hutchinson sacked Fields, stripped the ball out, and watched it bounce backwards 15 yards for what ultimately became a game-sealing safety.

Hutchinson sacking Fields to kick off Michigan vs. Ohio State week? Maybe the NFL really is scripted.

It was Hutchinson who led the Wolverines in 2021 when they finally broke the losing streak against Ohio State en route to a Big Ten title. Fields had already moved onto the NFL, but he represents a lot of painful memories for Michigan fans.

Hutchinson got the better of him this time. Fields had a nice game -- 169 yards through the air and 104 on the ground -- but when the game was on the line, it was Hutchinson who was celebrating.

And for the game-winning play to be a safety just 24 hours after Michigan used two safeties to beat Maryland? It’s like we’re in the football Twilight Zone.

I don’t know if Michigan will beat Ohio State in Ann Arbor this weekend, but this perfect ending to the Lions game could be a good omen.