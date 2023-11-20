‘I can’t (bleep) believe it!’: Eminem has very relatable reaction to Detroit Lions’ comeback win

Eminem was fired up after the Detroit Lions took down the Chicago Bears on Nov. 19, 2023.

DETROIT – Legendary Detroit rapper Eminem was just as happy about the Lions’ comeback win as you were, and his reaction was totally relatable.

Eminem is one of the many Michigan celebrities who have been following this magical Lions season. On Sunday against the Chicago Bears, he was sweating out the game just like the rest of the fan base.

When the Lions -- who trailed by 12 points with under 4 minutes to play -- pulled off the comeback, Eminem was fired up.

Here’s what he tweeted (with a few minor edits): “I can’t f------ believe it!!!!!! Incredible!!!!!! Lions thank you for the heart attack!!! Let’s f------ goooooooooooo!!!!”

Yep, that’s 19 exclamation points. And the exceedingly rare 12-o “go.” You can tell Eminem was probably jumping and screaming about Aidan Hutchinson’s sack as he mashed this out on his keyboard.

I think that pretty much sums up how everyone felt. This has been an incredibly fun season, as the Lions are 8-2 for the first time in over 60 years. And it’s even more fun to have fans like Slim Shady along for the ride.