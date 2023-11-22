Dee Warner murder: Everything we know about arrest of husband after 20 months

Officials conducting a search on Oct. 11, 2021, at the Franklin Township home of missing person Dee Warner.

TIPTON, Mich. – The husband of Dee Warner has been charged with murder after police spent 20 months investigating her disappearance in Lenawee County.

Here’s everything we know about the case.

Dee Warner’s disappearance

Warner, 52, was last seen in April 2021 (either the 24th or 25th) at her home on Mugner Road in Tipton, police said.

Warner’s cellphone was dead, and all activity on her bank accounts had ceased. Crime Stoppers publicly asked for help in the search on May 6, 2021.

At that point, her family hadn’t heard from her in two weeks.

Warner ran her own trucking company from the barns in the backyard of her home, according to family members.

Multiple searches

Lenawee County deputies originally led the investigation, but Michigan State Police and FBI officials were brought in to conduct digs and use ground-penetrating radar to look for Warner’s body.

“There’s no big tip that facilitated this,” Bevier said during the October 2021 search. “Really, what this is, is kind of a culmination of all the work that we’ve been doing over the summer. We’ve been pretty much following up on every lead and all the information, and this just seemed like a prudent time to come out and do another search -- a really good, thorough search of the property.”

On May 2, 2023, state troopers revealed they were searching for Warner along M-50 in Lenawee County. They were looking for “leads and information.” No further updates were provided after the search.

Husband arrested, charged

On Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, Michigan State Police announced that Warner’s husband had been arrested in connection with her death.

The arrest was made by detectives from the Michigan State Police First District Special Investigations Section

Dale John Warner, 53, of Tipton, was taken into custody at his home, according to authorities. Troopers said the arrest was made after one year and eight months of investigation.

That search included hundreds of investigative hours by state police and Lenawee County prosecutors.

Dale Warner is charged with open murder and tampering with evidence.

He was arraigned Wednesday morning at 2A District Court in Lenawee County and is being held on $20 million bond.

A hearing on bond is scheduled for Nov. 27.

“I am extremely proud of the tireless work our detectives have put in to solve this case,” said Capt. Steve O’Neill, commander of the First District headquarters. “With incredible determination, they have pieced together a very difficult case culminating with an arrest. This arrest is another step in our investigation, and we will continue our efforts to bring closure to the family and to find Dee Warner’s remains so that her family can lay her to rest.”

Body still not found

Police said they still have not been able to locate Dee Warner’s body. It’s been more than two and a half years since her disappearance.

“Working a no-body homicide brings on unique challenges,” Detective First Lt. Michael Dillon said. “The detectives on this case have done a phenomenal job with the investigation, and working collaboratively with the Lenawee County Prosecutor. I have the utmost confidence in this case moving forward.”

Family members believe Dee Warner was a victim of domestic violence.

“Our family has suffered a long share (and) there’s one person who could have eliminated all of that, and that’s the person who is in jail tonight,” her brother, Gregg Hardy, said. “My sister was a very strong person. I do believe that she thought she could handle the task at hand. She suffered from the same thing a lot of battered women have, and that is (thinking) they can change the person that they’re married to.”

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500. Callers can remain anonymous.