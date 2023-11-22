Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers preview: Kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, betting odds

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) is tackled by Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

LOS ANGELES – It’s one of the most iconic weeks of every Detroit Lions season, as the Green Bay Packers are in town for the Thanksgiving Day game at Ford Field.

This is a rematch from Week 4, when the Lions went into Green Bay and handled the Packers on Thursday Night Football, winning 34-20 in a game that wasn’t actually that close.

Detroit owns the second-best record in the NFL at 8-2, just one game behind the Philadelphia Eagles. The Lions also have a 2.5-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North.

The Packers, at 4-6, remain a full four games behind the Lions with just seven weeks remaining. A loss in Detroit would essentially eliminate Green Bay from the division race.

David Montgomery played hero in the first Lions-Packers matchup, rushing for 121 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries. He also caught two passes for 20 yards.

The Lions’ defense, which has struggled against the Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears the past two weeks, held Jordan Love and the Packers to just 230 total yards in Week 4.

Detroit is trying to snap a six-year losing streak on Thanksgiving. The last win came in 2016 against the Vikings. That was also the last season the Lions made the playoffs.

Here’s all the information you need for the game:

Kickoff time

12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23

How to watch

TV: FOX

Online stream: Fubo

