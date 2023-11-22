41º
Detroit Lions only list 1 player on injury report ahead of Thanksgiving game vs. Packers

Jonah Jackson remains out with wrist injury

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) gets set on offense against the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Detroit. (Rick Osentoski, The Associated Press 2023)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions only listed one player on their injury report ahead of the Thanksgiving Day game against the Green Bay Packers.

Detroit finally started to get healthy after the bye week, and that has mostly held up in the two games since. The one major setback has been the new wrist injury to Jonah Jackson, who was already dealing with an ankle issue.

But the rest of the offensive line is ready to go, and the Lions look like they will have their full compliment of offensive weapons at Jared Goff’s disposal.

Here’s the full injury report from Wednesday’s practice:

  • Offensive guard Jonah Jackson -- out (wrist)

