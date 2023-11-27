Detroit Tigers sign veteran starting pitcher Kenta Maeda to 2-year deal, per reports

Kenta Maeda #18 of the Minnesota Twins pitches in the fifth inning during Game Three of the Division Series against the Houston Astros at Target Field on October 10, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers have agreed to a two-year deal with veteran starting pitcher Kenta Maeda, according to reports.

Maeda, 35, threw 104.1 innings for the Minnesota Twins last season, posting a 4.23 ERA, 4.02 FIP, and 1.17 WHIP. He struck out 117 batters and issued just 28 walks.

The right-hander from Japan has spent seven season in MLB since 2016 with the Dodgers and Twins, amassing 866.1 innings. His best season came in 2020, when he posted a 2.70 ERA and 3.00 FIP while leading the league with a 0.75 WHIP. He finished second in AL Cy Young voting to Cleveland’s Shane Bieber.

Detroit has been mentioned in connection with Japanese superstar pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, a 25-year-old who’s likely to have interest from nearly every team in the league. It’s believed Yamamoto wants to join a team with at least one other Japanese player, so perhaps Maeda could help the Tigers in more ways than one.

But even if Yamamoto signs elsewhere, Maeda gives the Tigers a solid veteran presence. His 3.77 xERA and above average bat missing ability actually suggested he could have been even better in 2023.

Maeda is an extreme fly ball pitcher who gives up plenty of hard contact, so there will be some bumps in the road. But the Tigers needed a reliable veteran alongside the likes of Reese Olson, Sawyer Gipson-Long, and even budding ace Tarik Skubal.

Jon Heyman was the first to report the deal. Jeff Passan said the contract is worth $24 million.

Breaking: Kenta Maeda and Tigers have a 2-year deal — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 27, 2023