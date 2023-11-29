Alex Anzalone injury: What Dan Campbell said today, plan at linebacker, Rodrigo playing both ways

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions might be without one of their top defensive players in Alex Anzalone this weekend, and Dan Campbell talked about the plan at linebacker and the possibility of Malcolm Rodriguez playing on both sides of the ball.

Campbell said Anzalone “could be a little bit” during his press conference after the Lions’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Day. He spoke again Wednesday afternoon and didn’t sound any more optimistic about Anzalone’s chances to play.

But even if Anzalone is out this weekend against the New Orleans Saints, Campbell thinks the team will be able to hold up at linebacker, thanks to Derrick Barnes, rookie Jack Campbell, and others.

“Well, No. 1, they’ve all played for us,” Campbell said. “Jack’s taken a number of reps, as has Barnes. (Jalen Reeves-Maybin) has played in this league. Rodrigo started for us most of the year last year. So if there’s an area where we have a significant amount of depth, it’s in that room. We have a ton of confidence.

“Anytime you lose a player like Alex, if that’s the case, it’s not easy, but we do feel good about that room. We’re going to ask them to do what they do best, and I think they’re going to do a good job for us this week.”

Rodrigo is the nickname of last year’s sixth-round pick Malcolm Rodriguez. He was a star on “Hard Knocks” and broke training camp as a starter for Detroit. This year, he’s played less on defense and more on special teams and offense, as a fullback.

If Anzalone is out Sunday, expect to see Rodriguez in all three phases.

“He’s going to have to take on a bigger load, you know?” Campbell said. “He plays a little bit on defense, and we’re going to need him more on offense, too. We’re going to stretch him out here a little bit, but he can handle it. He’s got hands, too. You saw that. He can flip his hips. He’s tough. He’s got leverage. He’s smart. It’s pretty impressive.”

As starting fullback Jason Cabinda continues to heal from a knee injury, Rodriguez’s versatility give the Lions roster flexibility and allows them to take their time and make sure Cabinda is fully healthy.

“We’re just letting this kid grow a little bit and see where he can go,” Campbell said.