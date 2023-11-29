Feel the Bern: Is this another lost season for the Detroit Pistons?

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 17: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons reacts during the first half of an NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on November 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons head into Wednesday night’s meeting with the Lakers knowing there aren’t many people in the Western Hemisphere who believe they can win.

And why not, considering the Pistons have lost 14 in a row? As a franchise, they have done this before, so they’ve kind of got the hang of 14-game losing streaks.

You thought it was all bad?

The truth is, it is all bad -- and getting worse. The Pistons lost nearly an entire season with Cade Cunningham, who was the No. 1 pick two years ago. Now, in his third season, the Pistons want him to play the point. But if you’re going to handle the ball, you’ve got to hold onto it. Cunningham leads the league in turnovers. Not good!

The other night, head coach Monty Williams torched his team after their loss to the Wizards. And why not?

Both teams came into the game with a 2-14 record. The Wizards won by 19 and improved their record to 3-14. The Pistons fell to 2-15, including a 14-game losing streak.

The Pistons have been irrelevant for several years, and that’s the worst place a team can find itself. It means “not connected with or relevant to something.” That certainly describes the Pistons at this moment.