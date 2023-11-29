He’s back! Detroit Lions bring back fan-favorite Tom Kennedy

Tom Kennedy #85 of the Detroit Lions runs with the ball against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions are in a bit of a rut right now, so there’s only one thing left to do: bring back Tom Kennedy.

The undrafted wide receiver out of Bryant has become a fan favorite in Detroit thanks to his small stature and dominance in preseason games. Nobody will forget his eight-catch, 104-yard performance against the Atlanta Falcons before the 2022 season.

In 20 regular-season games with the Lions, he’s caught 14 passes for 195 yards and no touchdowns.

On Wednesday, the Lions announced they have signed Kennedy to their practice squad and released Dylan Drummond, an undrafted rookie out of Eastern Michigan.

Kennedy had his best season in 2022, appearing in seven games and catching eight passes for 141 yards.

The Lions had a tough couple of games last week, struggling to beat the last-place Chicago Bears and losing to the Packers on Thanksgiving Day.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond, and Josh Reynolds get most of the reps at wide receiver, with Donovan Peoples-Jones still working his way into the rotation after being acquired at the trade deadline. In reality, Kennedy is likely just a depth addition who can challenge the secondary in practice.