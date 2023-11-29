Why Detroit Lions are planning to activate rookie QB Hendon Hooker this week

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions are planning to activate rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker this week.

Hooker, 25, was drafted by the Lions in the third round this year and then placed on the non-football injury list because of a torn ACL he suffered as a senior at Tennessee.

One of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy at the time of his injury, Hooker had thrown for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns, and two interceptions through 11 games. He also rushed for 430 yards and five scores.

In 2021, Hooker threw 31 touchdown passes and three interceptions while racking up 2,945 passing yards. He started his career at Virginia Tech, but then blossomed into a star after transferring to Tennessee.

On Monday, Dan Campbell was asked whether the Lions would activate Hooker so he can return to practice this week.

“I think we will,” Campbell said. “Brad (Holmes) and I talked about it last week. I don’t want to sit here and tell you, and then we don’t do it, and I lied to you, that’s all. So, I think we will, but we’ll see.”

Hooker is obviously a part of the franchise’s future plans, otherwise Holmes wouldn’t have used the No. 68 overall pick to select him in April. But his activation this week wouldn’t have anything to do with starting quarterback Jared Goff turning the ball over six times in the past two games.

It’s about finally getting Hooker into the flow of practice after a year of recovery.

“By rules, we can’t coach him (if he’s not activated), so that’s why,” Campbell said. “We can have him in meetings, but he can’t be out there and going through any fundamental work. He’s just got to kind of stand there. So that’s where it helps, to be able to actually do individual work with him, have him take a snap. That’s why it’s big.

“It’d be nice to be able to just do some of those things with him, but that’s why you’ve got to get him on the roster, otherwise rules don’t allow for him to do any of that.”