What Dan Campbell said about Detroit Lions coaches being linked to other jobs

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions talks with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

DETROIT – Dan Campbell was asked Friday about members of the Detroit Lions coaching staff who have been linked to other jobs around the NFL.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is the primary candidate for head coaching jobs from the Lions’ staff. Reports have already linked Johnson to the recent opening in Carolina.

“If people are inquisitive about your staff, they’re being linked to a few things, that means that we have a healthy program,” Campbell said. “That’s what that means. To me, that means you’re doing things right. So yeah, it’s a good thing. You want that. You want your coaches to feel like there’s opportunities out there -- not only here, but elsewhere.

“But at the same token, we’ve got a job to do, and this is the focal point. This is the most important thing. That time will come in about two months, but right now, keep your focus here, and our guys have done a good job of that. Our coaches have done a really good job of that.”

Campbell said his coaches have been open and honest with him about the opportunities that have come up, and he’s not worried about future jobs becoming a distraction.

“I know everything that comes up,” Campbell said. “My coaches let me know when things come up, and I appreciate that, and we work through them. But it’s not a distraction.”

The Lions are heading to New Orleans this weekend for a battle with the 5-6 Saints. Detroit is coming off a loss to the Packers on Thanksgiving Day, but still holds a 2.5-game lead in the NFC North Division.

New Orleans is tied with Atlanta atop the NFC South.