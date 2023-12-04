Bernie Smilovitz: Like it or not, the CFP committee got it right

The committee got it right.

If you’re a Florida State fan, you are owed a huge apology, but still, the committee got it right.

They had the task of finding the four best teams in the college game, and they got it right. Alabama is a better team than Florida State because the Seminoles’ starting quarterback is out for the season. Very simple!

Remember, this is all about money. And how do you translate football matchups into cash? TV ratings! The better the matchup, the more eyeballs that will be watching. Again, very simple.

Of course, Florida State fans should be angry. Their team was undefeated but left out of the party. But again, the committee got it right!

One more thing to remember: This is the last season you will have to worry that just four teams are getting in and others are getting left out. Next season, they move to a 12-team playoff.

So now the argument will turn to the best 12 teams in the country, and whoever is 13 will be steamed. But for this year at least, the committee got it right!