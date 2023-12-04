Lions rookie TE Sam LaPorta is plowing through the record books

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) acknowledges the fans after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in New Orleans. Detroit won 33-28. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Detroit Lions rookies have played a big part in the team’s success this season -- one of the biggest contributors is tight end Sam LaPorta.

LaPorta was drafted by the Lions in the second round last year out of Iowa, and while he was expected to be a good player in the NFL, he has far surpassed expectations, especially in a role replacing the offensive production of T.J. Hockenson.

LaPorta racked up 140 receiving yards on Sunday vs. New Orleans, bringing his season totals to 64 catches, 679 yards and six touchdowns, including one vs. the Saints.

With his sixth touchdown, LaPorta passed David Hill for the second most touchdowns in a season for any Lions rookie tight end in franchise history.

LaPorta is sure to set every Lions rookie tight end record by the end of the year, but he could be atop all NFC records when it’s all said and done.

The NFL rookie tight end record for yards and touchdowns is held by Bears legend Mike Ditka, with 1,076 yards and 12 touchdowns. LaPorta probably won’t catch seven more touchdowns this season, but the yards record is within reach.

Either way, another absolute home run draft pick by Lions general manager Brad Holmes.