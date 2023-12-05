Detroit Tigers hire 4 new coaches to complete manager A.J. Hinch’s staff for 2024

Manger A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers looks on during batting practice prior to a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 21, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers have hired four new coaches for manager A.J. Hinch's staff, adding Joey Cora as their third base coach.

The Tigers announced the moves Monday during baseball's winter meetings. They also hired Anthony Iapoce as first base coach, Ryan Sienko as catching coach and Lance Zawadzki as assistant major league hitting coach for the 2024 season.

Cora spent the past two seasons coaching third base for the New York Mets. He held the same position with the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2017-21 and was their infield coach as well. Cora was a bench coach with Miami in 2012 and the Chicago White Sox between 2007-11 after serving as their third base coach from 2004-06.

Cora, who went to college at Vanderbilt in Nashville where the winter meetings are being held, played 11 years in the majors with the Padres, White Sox, Seattle and Cleveland. He made the 1997 AL All-Star team with Seattle.

Iapoce was promoted after managing the Tigers' top farm club at Triple-A Toledo this year. He was a senior hitting coordinator for Boston in 2022 and previously was the hitting coach for the Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers. He oversaw the Cubs' minor league hitting program from 2013-15 while he was special assistant to the general manager.

Sienko spent the past two seasons as Detroit's field coordinator and director of coaching. He worked for the Dodgers as a catching coordinator and was an associate scout with Baltimore from 2007-15.

Zawadzki spent the past two seasons as hitting coordinator in Boston's player development system.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb