‘Caught off guard’: What Saints GM said about Detroit Lions fans in New Orleans

Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions celebrates with fans after beating New Orleans Saints 33-28 at the Caesars Superdome on December 03, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS – Add the general manager of the Saints to the growing list of people impressed by the dedication of Detroit Lions fans this season.

During the Lions’ win over the Saints on Sunday, there were thousands of fans in Honolulu Blue at the Superdome.

Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis, who has been with the team since 2000, noticed their presence.

“We’re not used to having that volume of visiting fans at our games,” Loomis said. “I was a little caught off guard at the volume in the lower bowl. That was unusual.”

The Lions are a few wins away from locking up their first-ever NFC North Division title. Fans have been waiting a long time to support a team like this, so now they’re making the most of it.

Lions fans have flooded Kansas City, Green Bay, Tampa Bay, and New Orleans. Will Chicago be next?