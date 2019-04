DETROIT - University of Detroit Jesuit High School basketball coach Pat Donnelly is reflecting on Michigan State basketball star Cassius Winston's high school career.

Winston was named Mr. Basketball of Michigan when he was a senior at UD Jesuit in 2016.

Watch an interview with coach Donnelly as he watches Winston help push Michigan State to the Final Four.

Watch above.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Cassius Winston of the Michigan State Spartans celebrates a basket against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half in the second round game of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on March 23, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.