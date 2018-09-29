Michigan State football vs. Central Michigan: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Quarterback Brian Lewerke #14 of the Michigan State Spartans drops back to pass during the first half of the college football game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Tempe, Arizona. The Sun…

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State looks to keep its momentum going after a win on the road last week when it returns home to face non-conference foe Central Michigan on Saturday. The No. 18 Spartans opened their Big Ten season with a 35-21 victory at Indiana, while the Chippewas are coming off their first win of the season, a 17-5 decision over Maine.

TV: Noon ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Michigan State -28.5

Coach Mark Dantonio would like to see his running game get itself into gear, after the Spartans managed 131 yards on the ground against the Hoosiers, a majority of which came on a game-clinching 75-yard touchdown run by wide receiver Jalen Nailor. Quarterback Brian Lewerke and the passing game have looked a little more in sync with the junior quarterback averaging 271.3 yards, but he's thrown for five touchdowns and four interceptions, with the offense stalling at inopportune times. Defensively, the Spartans have been outstanding against the run, ranking No. 1 in the country at 32.7 yards per game. Central Michigan's attack has been inconsistent this season, with junior quarterback Tommy Lazzaro taking off the starting duties last week and finishing with 82 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception.

ABOUT CENTRAL MICHIGAN (1-3)

Lazzaro appears to be the Chippewas' starter going forward, especially considering the former starting quarterback, Tony Poljan, was on the receiving end of a 23-yard pass from Lazzaro on the last scoring drive against Maine. Lazzaro's numbers aren't significantly better than Poljan's, who started the season's first three contests, but he brings a running threat to the game, leading the team in rushing against Maine and ranking third on the team overall with 99 yards and two touchdowns this season. Coach John Bonamego will keep his options open as the season goes on, especially with the offense still having trouble putting together a consistent attack, but barring injuries, Lazzaro looks to be the Chippewas' man.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (2-1)

The usual look for the Michigan State offense is pound the ball on the ground and take a few shots through the air, but there is some clamoring for changing that. Lewerke is one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten and has a number of weapons in receivers Cody White (18 catches, 260 yards, two touchdowns), Darrell Stewart (14 catches, 127 yards), Felton Davis (13, 212) and Nailor (three, 34, TD). With running back LJ Scott likely returning from an injury that sidelined him against Indiana, the Spartans will try to get more out of the running game against Central Michigan, but if the ground attack continues to struggle, Lewerke and the passing game could get the chance to be the featured part of the offense.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Michigan State LB Joe Bachie leads the Big Ten in tackles, averaging 10 per game.

2. The Spartans' pass defense ranks 123rd among the 129 FBS teams in the country, allowing 323.7 yards per contest.

3. Michigan State recorded five sacks against Indiana, the most by the Spartans since the 2015 season opener.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 38, Central Michigan 6

