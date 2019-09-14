Missouri football vs. SE Missouri State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Defensive back Adam Sparks #14 of the Missouri Tigers congratulates defensive lineman Terry Beckner Jr. #5 after a tackle during the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbia, Missouri.…

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri aims for its second consecutive victory when it hosts in-state foe Southeast Missouri for just the fourth time on Saturday. The Tigers have outscored the Redhawks 106-6 in three previous meetings, including a 34-3 win in the most recent clash in 2015.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Missouri -34

The Tigers have looked like two different teams in their first two contests - a 37-31 loss at Wyoming to start the season and a 38-7 rout of West Virginia last week. They hope to see the defensive adjustments they made last week carry over against a Southeast Missouri team with some offensive prowess. The Redhawks are no pushover opponent - they're ranked 20th in this week's FCS coaches poll and were picked to finish second in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Tigers are 18-0 against FCS opponents.

ABOUT SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (1-1)

The Redhawks advanced to the second round of the FCS playoffs last campaign and opened this season with an impressive win over Southern Illinois before a 28-point third quarter sent them to a 38-17 loss at Montana State last week. Daniel Santacaterina (362 passing yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions) has a dangerous target in Kristian Wilkerson, who has caught a pass in 17 consecutive games and ranks 11th among FCS players with 223 receiving yards. Linebacker Zach Hall anchors the defense and is on pace to become the program's all-time leading tackler.

ABOUT MISSOURI (1-1)

After a lackluster showing at Wyoming, Missouri's defense was dominant against the Mountaineers. The Tigers held West Virginia to 171 total yards and had three interceptions - including two by Nick Bolton, who was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week after racking up 10 tackles, three tackles for loss to go with the two picks. Clemson transfer Kelly Bryant has settled in nicely at quarterback, passing for 573 yards and five touchdowns with one interception.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Missouri WR Johnathon Johnson needs 11 yards to become the 11th receiver in program history with 2,000 for his career.

2. The Tigers have scored 31 or more points in seven consecutive games.

3. Southeast Missouri is 1-23 all-time against FBS opponents and has lost 18 straight since posting a 24-14 win at Middle Tennessee in 2002.

PREDICTION: Missouri 41, Southeast Missouri 13

