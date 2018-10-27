UCONN football vs. UMass: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Linebacker Sam Whitney #53 of the Boise State Broncos tries to hold on to quarterback David Pindell #5 of the Connecticut Huskies during second half action on September 8, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won the game…

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. - Connecticut’s players reportedly had a little extra spring to their steps at practice this week after a promising performance last time out and the Huskies hope to turn that energy into a victory when they host Massachusetts for the first time since 2012 in a non-conference contest Saturday. UConn was tied at halftime and stuck with 20th-ranked South Florida throughout before suffering a fourth straight setback 38-30 last Saturday night.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU. LINE: UMass -5

“When you start doing things the right way and then you start winning, it builds confidence,” Connecticut coach Randy Edsall told the Hartford Courant. “I’ve seen guys communicating better out there. I’ve seen that the last couple weeks.” The Huskies registered 322 yards rushing against USF and senior quarterback David Pindell had 197 of them with a pair of touchdowns after UConn lost the previous three games by an average of 37.7 points. UMass gave South Florida trouble Oct. 6 in a 58-42 loss, but dropped a 24-13 decision to FCS member Coastal Carolina at home last Saturday - after enjoying a bye week - for a third straight defeat. The Minutemen could see senior running back Marquis Young return to the lineup after the 3,000-yard rusher missed last weekend’s contest with an undisclosed injury, however, senior quarterback Andrew Ford suffered a leg injury versus Coastal Carolina and is questionable.

ABOUT MASSACHUSETTS (2-6)

If Ford (326 yards passing and a TD last week) can’t go, the Minutemen could turn to senior Ross Comis (601 yards through the air, six TD passes, 140 rushing) or junior Michael Curtis (403, four, 62). Andy Isabella will be the top target whoever is under center, and the senior shares the national lead with 1,013 receiving yards while hauling in 64 passes and scoring nine times (eight on receptions). Young had 399 yards rushing this year before missing the last game to push his career total to 3,239 for UMass, which was held to 63 last week on 22 carries and fumbled twice - its 17th and 18th turnovers of the season.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (1-6)

Pindell has completed almost 60 percent of his passes and owns nine touchdown passes along with six interceptions, but has done his best work on the ground with a team-best 664 yards and seven scores. Sophomore Kevin Mensah also went over 100 yards last week and has 527 on the season while senior receiver Hergy Mayala (28 catches) and senior tight end Aaron McLean (291 yards) are Pindell’s top options. While the defense did give up 611 yards to the high-powered Bulls last week, Edsall told reporters of his team’s effort, “They stayed confident for 60 minutes, and I’m not sure that always happened earlier in the season.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Connecticut sophomore DB Tyler Coyle leads the team with 67 tackles, reaching double figures three times this season.

2. UMass senior LB Bryton Barr averages 12.9 tackles per game, ranking third in the country, and owns three sacks.

3. The former Yankee Conference rivals have met 72 times, with the Huskies earning a 37-0 victory in that last matchup in 2012.

PREDICTION: UConn 42, UMass 35

