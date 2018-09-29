Vanderbilt football vs. Tennessee State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Teammates congratulate Josh Crawford #6 of the Vanderbilt Commodores after scoring his first career touchdown as a Commodore against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the second half at Vanderbilt Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Nashville,…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason had higher hopes for his club entering the season but as the Commodores prepare to host FCS member Tennessee State on Saturday, the long-term prospects of success do not appear strong. After starting the season with victories over Middle Tennessee State (35-7) and Nevada (41-10), Vanderbilt has lost at No. 8 Notre Dame 22-17 and to South Carolina 37-14 in its SEC opener last week.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: None

“I thought we had a chance to push this program forward in 2018 … but this is just another missed (opportunity),” Commodores coach Derek Mason told reporters after the South Carolina setback. Vanderbilt must receive better play from senior quarterback Kyle Shurmur, who was 18-of-38 for 180 yards with a touchdown and interception last week, prompting Mason to say "he had a rough day at the office.'' The Tigers of the Ohio Valley Conference, who have endured two weather cancellations this season -- the second because of Hurricane Florence, are coming off a 41-40 victory at Eastern Illinois thanks to a last-minute 47-yard blocked field goal attempt. "TSU is always going to be athletic … They've got athletes, they're putting up points, they're athletic as all get-out on both sides of the ball," Mason said.

ABOUT TENNESSEE STATE (2-0)

The Tigers will not be at full strength as junior running back Sabree Curtis (team-high 439 yards rushing last season) will miss his second straight game with a leg injury. Junior wide receiver Chris Rowland (team-high 15 receptions, 15.7 yard average, one touchdown) is "very doubtful" to play, according to coach Rod Reed, after sustaining a chest contusion last week. Junior quarterback Demry Croft was named OVC Newcomer of the Week after completing 14-of-20 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns, and adding 56 yards rushing on eight carries versus Eastern Illinois.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (2-2)

Shurmur completed 64.1 percent of his passes with five touchdowns and an interception in his first three games before his sub-par contest last week. Junior wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb has an SEC-most 34 receptions with team highs of 306 yards and four touchdown catches while junior running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn averages 5.5 yards per carry with four TDs. Sophomore linebacker Kenny Hebert (three sacks, fumble recovery, forced fumble) and senior linebacker Jordan Griffin (team-high 31 tackles, sack, pass breakup) pace the defense.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Commodores are last among SEC teams in rushing at 140 yards per game -- 23 fewer than next-lowest Arkansas.

2. Freshman WR Cam Johnson, Vanderbilt's top offensive player from the 2018 recruiting class, will miss the rest of the season because of a leg injury but will maintain four years of eligibility.

3. The Commodores have won both meetings, including 35-17 in the most recent encounter in 2016 with Shurmur completing 15-of-23 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 24, Tennessee State 17

