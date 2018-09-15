Virginia football vs. Ohio: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Running back Jordan Ellis #1 of the Virginia Cavaliers runs with the ball during the second half of the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Virginia looks to bounce back after a tough road loss last week to host Ohio, although the game will be played in Nashville because of Hurricane Florence. The Cavaliers will regain the form that allowed them to rout Richmond 42-13 in their opener, while Ohio won its only game this season in dramatic fashion two weeks ago.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network Extra. LINE: Virginia -3.5.

Virginia traveled to Indiana last weekend and kept it close but couldn’t overcome freshman running back Stevie Scott, who gashed the Cavaliers for 204 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. “We didn't think they'd be able to run the football effectively," Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall told reporters after the game. "So we learned a lot about our team today.” Ohio is coming off a bye last week after outscoring Howard 21-10 in the second half for a comeback 38-32 win on Sept. 1. Backup quarterback Quinton Maxwell relieved an inefficient Nathan Rourke and threw for two touchdowns and added two more on the ground.

ABOUT OHIO (1-0)

Maxwell’s performance - 17-of-25 for 233 yards and eight rushes for 21 yards - was somewhat unexpected considering Rourke was supposed to be the unquestioned starter entering the season. The plan for Virginia is simple - both will get snaps early and whoever performs better will keep playing. There’s a controversy at quarterback, but no matter who is under center he’ll be looking to throw to Papi White after the senior receiver produced eight catches for 154 yards and a touchdown in the opener.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (1-1)

Virginia’s offense revolves around dual-threat quarterback Bryce Perkins, as the junior-college transfer has thrown for 291 yards and run for another 231 yards through two games. However, the Cavaliers were unable to move the ball through the air against the Hoosiers, gaining just 106 yards on 25 attempts. The special teams did its part in Virginia’s upset attempt last week, blocking a point-after attempt and a field-goal attempt.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Perkins is the first Virginia quarterback to run for 100 yards in back-to-back games since Hall of Famer Bill Dudley in 1941.

2. Virginia RB Olamide Zaccheaus has at least one reception in 31 straight games, dating back to Nov. 7, 2015.

3. Ohio has racked up 400-plus yards of offense in three straight games dating back to last season.

PREDICTION: Virginia 35, Ohio 17

