Custance: Red Wings offered Mike Green 1- and 2-year deals

DETROIT - Defenseman Mike Green has a decision to make.

That's according to The Athletic's Craig Custance, who wrote Green has been offered 1- and 2-year deals from the Detroit Red Wings while he's considered a top choice for other teams looking to bolster their blue line in free agency.

Green, 32, will become an unrestricted free agent this summer as his three-year contract with Detroit expires. He'll have to choose if he wants to stay with a rebuilding Red Wings team or move on to another team that's considered a Stanley Cup contender.

Green joined Detroit in 2015 after nearly a decade with the Washington Capitals. There were rumors of moving him at the trade deadline this past winter, but it appears an injury kept him from joining a playoff-bound roster.

The Red Wings would benefit from keeping him around at least a year as they try to figure out how to rebuild their defensive group. But Green's window for a Cup run might be within the next few years. He'll likely want to go to contender sooner than later, and the Red Wings aren't expected to be one in at least a few more years -- at least.

