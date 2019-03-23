Detroit City Football Club hosting first-ever watch party at new clubhouse

DETROIT - Detroit City Football Club's 2019 matches begin April 6 with a watch party at the team's clubhouse.

DCFC will take on Chattanooga Football Club in Tennessee during the preseason match. The game will be shown at 7 p.m., but the clubhouse opens at 7 a.m. DCFC merch will be raffled off at the game's halftime.

The clubhouse is inside the Detroit City Fieldhouse at 3401 E. Lafayette St.

The fieldhouse, which opened last fall, features a bar overlooking indoor soccer fields. Savory pies, cocktails, craft beers and other food are served up at the clubhouse.

The regular season kicks off May 12 when the DCFC plays the Michigan Stars on the road. The first home game at Hamtramck's Keyworth Stadium is May 19 versus Kalamazoo Football Club.

2019 NPSL regular season schedule (home games are bolded):

Sunday, May 12 -- Michigan Stars

Sunday, May 19 -- Kalamazoo FC

Friday, May 24 -- AFC Ann Arbor

Monday, May 27 -- FC Indiana

Sunday, June 2 -- FC Columbus

Friday, June 7 -- FC Indiana

Sunday, June 9 -- Grand Rapids FC

Friday, June 14 -- Michigan Stars

Sunday, June 16 -- Toledo Villa

Saturday, June 22 -- FC Columbus

Sunday, June 30 -- Toledo Villa

Friday, July 5 -- Grand Rapids FC

Sunday, July 7 -- AFC Ann Arbor

Saturday, July 13 -- Kalamazoo FC

2019 Detroit City FC Founders Cup Schedule (home games are bolded):

Saturday, Aug. 10 -- Miami FC

Saturday, Aug. 17 -- Chattanooga FC

Saturday, Aug. 24 -- Miami United

Saturday, Aug. 31 -- Milwaukee Torrent

Saturday, Sept. 21 -- New York Cosmos

Saturday, Sept. 28 -- Miami FC

Saturday, Oct. 5 -- Chattanooga FC

Saturday, Oct. 12 -- New York Cosmos

Saturday, Oct. 19 -- Miami United

Saturday, Oct. 26 -- Milwaukee Torrent

