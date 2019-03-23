Detroit City Football Club hosting first-ever watch party at new clubhouse

DETROIT - Detroit City Football Club's 2019 matches begin April 6 with a watch party at the team's clubhouse.
DCFC will take on Chattanooga Football Club in Tennessee during the preseason match. The game will be shown at 7 p.m., but the clubhouse opens at 7 a.m. DCFC merch will be raffled off at the game's halftime.
The clubhouse is inside the Detroit City Fieldhouse at 3401 E. Lafayette St.
The fieldhouse, which opened last fall, features a bar overlooking indoor soccer fields. Savory pies, cocktails, craft beers and other food are served up at the clubhouse.
The regular season kicks off May 12 when the DCFC plays the Michigan Stars on the road. The first home game at Hamtramck's Keyworth Stadium is May 19 versus Kalamazoo Football Club.
2019 NPSL regular season schedule (home games are bolded):
Sunday, May 12 -- Michigan Stars
Sunday, May 19 -- Kalamazoo FC
Friday, May 24 -- AFC Ann Arbor
Monday, May 27 -- FC Indiana
Sunday, June 2 -- FC Columbus
Friday, June 7 -- FC Indiana
Sunday, June 9 -- Grand Rapids FC
Friday, June 14 -- Michigan Stars
Sunday, June 16 -- Toledo Villa
Saturday, June 22 -- FC Columbus
Sunday, June 30 -- Toledo Villa
Friday, July 5 -- Grand Rapids FC
Sunday, July 7 -- AFC Ann Arbor
Saturday, July 13 -- Kalamazoo FC
2019 Detroit City FC Founders Cup Schedule (home games are bolded):
Saturday, Aug. 10 -- Miami FC
Saturday, Aug. 17 -- Chattanooga FC
Saturday, Aug. 24 -- Miami United
Saturday, Aug. 31 -- Milwaukee Torrent
Saturday, Sept. 21 -- New York Cosmos
Saturday, Sept. 28 -- Miami FC
Saturday, Oct. 5 -- Chattanooga FC
Saturday, Oct. 12 -- New York Cosmos
Saturday, Oct. 19 -- Miami United
Saturday, Oct. 26 -- Milwaukee Torrent
