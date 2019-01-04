Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn: 'Matthew Stafford is our quarterback'

DETROIT - Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn is standing by quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Quinn was asked about Stafford, who had one of his worst statistical seasons of his career, and if the team would look at trades.

"No, Matthew Stafford is our quarterback. He'll be our quarterback," Quinn said. He continued saying the team's issues are not all Stafford's fault.

Quinn also said he believes the Lions can win a Super Bowl with Matthew Stafford.

Quinn was asked what the team needs to be more successful next season.

"We need more play makers on both sides of the ball. We need more consistency," Quinn said.

Quinn said they'll start evaluating personnel in a couple of weeks but didn't go into specifics.

Quinn was asked if the Golden Tate trade hurt the team in the locker room.

"I got a lot of calls on Tate back in August," Quinn explained. "Nothing happened until the morning of the trade deadline when Philadelphia called."

"It was a deal we couldn't turn down given what we had left with the player, which was eight games."

Tate would have become a free agent following the end of the season.

Quinn offered some background on the search for a tight end following the release of Eric Ebron.

"We made a run at Gronkowski, it's been well documented. There were conversations at the trade deadline that didn't consummate. I'm glad for Eric Ebron, he had a great year in Indy."

Quinn said the search for an offensive coordinator will be led by head coach Matt Patricia.

"I'm determined to make this team better next year," Quinn said.

Quinn talked about the team's upcoming salary cap space, upcoming draft and other topics.

Watch the full press conference below:

