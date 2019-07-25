Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia arrives at training camp with leg in cast

Matt Patricia shows up to a July 25, 2019, press conference with a scooter and a cast. (Jamie Edmonds/WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia showed up to training camp Thursday with a scooter and a cast on his leg.

Patricia had to wheel himself into Thursday's press conferece, his left knee on a scooter and the bottom of a cast visible at his ankle and foot.

"Docs went in there and cleaned some stuff up," Patricia said.

Here's a video of Patricia wheeling himself out of the press conference, from Local 4's Jamie Edmonds:

Matt Patricia wheels himself out of the press conference. Says it’s a tendon issue. “Docs went in there and cleaned some shi....some stuff up." pic.twitter.com/N5aLWytpau — Jamie Edmonds (@Jamie_Edmonds) July 25, 2019

Patricia told reporters it was a tendon issue in his knee.

Patricia is beginning his second year as the Lions' head coach after leading the team to a 6-10 record and last place finish in the NFC North Division in 2018.

Detroit had an active offseason, signing high-profile free agents in defensive end Trey Flowers, cornerback Justin Coleman, tight end Jesse James, wide receiver Danny Amendola and running back C.J. Anderson.

They also had the No. 8 overall pick in the NFL draft and selected well-rounded tight end T.J. Hockenson out of Iowa.

Rookies reported to training camp last week, and the rest of the team arrived Wednesday.

