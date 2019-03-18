Detroit Lions NFL Mock Draft roundup: First round predictions after free agency rush

Head coach Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions looks on while playing the Cleveland Browns during a preseason game at Ford Field on August 30, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The NFL Draft is just around the corner and the Detroit Lions have a tough choice with their first round pick.

The Lions hold the No. 8 pick in the first round in the 2019 NFL Draft. With the initial rush of NFL Free Agency behind us, the mock draft board has moved around a bit.

Here's a look at predictions for the Lions in the first round:

CBS Sports: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa: "After signing Trey Flowers and Danny Amendola, the transformation to Patriots Midwest continues with Hockenson, who has drawn comparisons to Rob Gronkowski. He reminds us more of Travis Kelce but either way, a legit target for Matthew Stafford. "

NFL.com's Charles Davis: Rashan Gary - EDGE- Michigan: "Head coach Matt Patricia's specialty is defense, and after Detroit's signing of former Patriot Trey Flowers in free agency, the building of a formidable defensive front continues with this talented youngster out of Ann Arbor. I expect he'll be more productive in the NFL than he was in college."

SB Nation: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa: "Tight end may not seem like a pressing need for the Lions after they signed Jesse James. But Detroit is a team that needed to add multiple tight ends this offseason. James is a nice second tight end. Hockenson can be an excellent lead at the position. He has a well-rounded game, and his hands might be a little underrated because people are so impressed by his blocking."

NBC Sports: Devin White, LB, LSU: "The Lions addressed their pass rusher concerns by signing ex-Patriot Tyler Flowers. That opens the possibility of focusing on their frustrating linebacker corps. The 6-foot-0, 240-pound White offers athleticism, speed, tackling and, yes, three-down potential."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.