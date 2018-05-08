Detroit Pistons rumors: Who could replace Stan Van Gundy?

The Detroit Pistons are officially entering the post-Stan Van Gundy era and the search is on for his replacement.

The Pistons "parted ways" with Van Gundy on Monday after the team apparently decided to change course following several post-season meetings with owner Tom Gores.

“We have decided that this change is necessary to take our basketball organization to the next level,” said Pistons owner Tom Gores.

“Stan is a competitor and he wanted to finish the job,” Gores added. “He retooled a roster that we think can be very competitive in the East."

The Pistons roster will need improvements for that to become a reality. But first, they need a team president and a new head coach. This time around, those roles will be separated.

Here are some possible options to replace Stan Van Gundy:

Chauncey Billups

Detroit sports fans love nostalgia, perhaps like no other fan base. Somehow, our favorite athletes always seem to find their way back to us (except for Steve Yzerman..yet).

Billups, however, is not just an old fan favorite. He was offered the general manager gig with the Cleveland Cavaliers last season, only to turn it down due to a reported low-ball offer from Dan Gilbert.

Billups doesn't have any front office experience, but is clearly seen as a guy who will eventually work in an NBA front office. If he's the answer, he would need an experienced team around him.

Jerry Stackhouse

Another former Pistons fan favorite is making his way up the NBA coaching ladder. Stackhouse is currently the head coach of the Toronto Raptors G League team.

He also served as an assistant coach with the Raptors from 2015-2016. Stack has no head coaching experience, but is one of those guys on his way to becoming a coach in the near future.

Stackhouse played in Detroit from 1998 to 2002. He was traded to Washington in 2002, in a deal that brought Richard Hamilton to the Pistons. You know the rest of the story.

Frank Vogel

The former head coach of the Indiana Pacers and more recently the Orlando Magic is available. He didn't have great success in Orlando, but he didn't have the greatest players around.

Vogel, 44, has plenty of coaching experience. He lead the Pacers to the playoffs in five out of his six years, but never made it past the Eastern Conference Finals.

Brent Barry

ESPN reported on Monday that Brent Barry is expected to be strongly considered for a role in a revamped Pistons front office.

Barry isn't expected to be a candidate to oversee the Pistons' basketball operations but rather play a complementary role in learning the front-office business, league sources said. Gores and chairman Arn Tellem are expected to try to hire an experienced league executive to oversee the front office.

Tellem, a longtime agent in the NBA, will not become the president of basketball operations or general manager, but he could have an expanded role beyond the business side, sources said.

Barry is currently working in TV for TNT and NBA TV. His brother, Jon, also works in TV and played for the Pistons for two seasons between 2001 and 2003.

