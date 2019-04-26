Detroit Tigers place Jordan Zimmermann on 10-day injured list with UCL sprain

Jordan Zimmermann delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 2, 2019, in New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers have placed starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann on the 10-day injured list with a UCL sprain in his right elbow, the team announced.

Pitcher Zac Reininger has been called up from Triple-A Toledo to fill Zimmermann's spot on the 25-man roster.

After a pair of good outings to start the season, Zimmermann has been terrible for four straight starts.

In those four starts, he's allowed 19 earned runs in 16.2 innings, striking out 11 batters and walking 10.

Zimmermann had Tommy John surgery in 2009, so the Tigers knew there was an injury risk when they signed him before the 2016 season. He's making $25 million this season and will make $25 million again next season, his final season with the Tigers.

Zimmermann joins fellow starting pitchers Michael Fulmer and Matt Moore, who are both out for the season, on the injured list.

Reininger served as the Tigers' 26th man for the second game of Tuesday's double header against the Boston Red Sox, getting one out. He struggled in 18 games with the Tigers last season.

