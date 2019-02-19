FOX Sports University Days returns to Comerica Park this summer

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 23: Mikie Mahtook #8 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates with Mike Gerber #13 of the Detroit Tigers and Victor Reyes #22 of the Detroit Tigers after a 78-2 win over the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park on August 23, 2018…

DETROIT - Bring your school spirit to the ballpark this summer to experience Detroit Tigers baseball as ticket are now on sale for the FOX Sports Detroit University Days.

The popular-themed series returns to Comerica Park for a record-breaking 16 games, where fans can enjoy a Tigers game while supporting their favorite local university throughout the season.

Ticket packages will feature a game ticket, a cobranded Tigers hat and a donation to the school's foundation of choice.

Here are the schools participating this year:

Western Michigan University - Friday, June 7 vs. Minnesota Twins

- Friday, June 7 vs. Minnesota Twins Grand Valley State University - Sunday, June 9 vs. Minnesota Twins

- Sunday, June 9 vs. Minnesota Twins Ferris State University - Sunday, June 30 vs. Washington Nationals

- Sunday, June 30 vs. Washington Nationals Central Michigan University - Saturday, July 20 vs. Toronto Blue Jays

- Saturday, July 20 vs. Toronto Blue Jays Oakland University - Thursday, August 8 vs. Kansas City Royals

- Thursday, August 8 vs. Kansas City Royals Eastern Michigan University - Tuesday August 13 vs Seattle Mariners

- Tuesday August 13 vs Seattle Mariners Michigan Tech - Wednesday, August 14 vs. Seattle Mariners

- Wednesday, August 14 vs. Seattle Mariners Michigan State University - Saturday, August 31 vs. Minnesota Twins

- Saturday, August 31 vs. Minnesota Twins University of Michigan - Friday, September 13 vs. Baltimore Orioles

- Friday, September 13 vs. Baltimore Orioles Albion College - Saturday, September 14 vs. Baltimore Orioles

- Saturday, September 14 vs. Baltimore Orioles University of Windsor - Saturday, September 21 vs. Chicago White Sox

- Saturday, September 21 vs. Chicago White Sox Wayne State University- Tuesday, September 24 vs. Minnesota Twins

Additionally, University of Michigan-Dearborn, Kalamazoo, Northwood and Rochester College will be added to the lineup at a later date.

For more information or to purchase group tickets visit tigers.com/specialevents or call 313-471-BALL

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.