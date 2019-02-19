FOX Sports University Days returns to Comerica Park this summer

DETROIT - Bring your school spirit to the ballpark this summer to experience Detroit Tigers baseball as ticket are now on sale for the FOX Sports Detroit University Days.
The popular-themed series returns to Comerica Park for a record-breaking 16 games, where fans can enjoy a Tigers game while supporting their favorite local university throughout the season.
Ticket packages will feature a game ticket, a cobranded Tigers hat and a donation to the school's foundation of choice.
Here are the schools participating this year:
- Western Michigan University- Friday, June 7 vs. Minnesota Twins
- Grand Valley State University- Sunday, June 9 vs. Minnesota Twins
- Ferris State University- Sunday, June 30 vs. Washington Nationals
- Central Michigan University- Saturday, July 20 vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- Oakland University- Thursday, August 8 vs. Kansas City Royals
- Eastern Michigan University- Tuesday August 13 vs Seattle Mariners
- Michigan Tech- Wednesday, August 14 vs. Seattle Mariners
- Michigan State University- Saturday, August 31 vs. Minnesota Twins
- University of Michigan- Friday, September 13 vs. Baltimore Orioles
- Albion College- Saturday, September 14 vs. Baltimore Orioles
- University of Windsor- Saturday, September 21 vs. Chicago White Sox
- Wayne State University- Tuesday, September 24 vs. Minnesota Twins
Additionally, University of Michigan-Dearborn, Kalamazoo, Northwood and Rochester College will be added to the lineup at a later date.
For more information or to purchase group tickets visit tigers.com/specialevents or call 313-471-BALL
