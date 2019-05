Here's what to do at Free Prix Day on Belle Isle

DETROIT - Here's what you and your family can expect Friday at the Detroit Grand Prix.

Here is the full race schedule:

Friday, May 31, 2019

COMERICA BANK FREE PRIX DAY

Gate admission is FREE of charge and all grandstands are open.

7:30 a.m. Gates open

7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Practice 1

8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. IMSA Weather Tech Sports Car Championship Practice 1 (DPi/GT Daytona)

11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. NTT IndyCar Series Practice 1

12:00 noon – 12:30 p.m. Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Practice 2

12:50 p.m. – 2:40 p.m. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Practice 2 (DPi/GT Daytona)

3:00 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. NTT IndyCar Series Practice 2

3:50 p.m. – 4:10 p.m. NTT IndyCar Series Pit Stop Practice

4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Qualifying – Race #1

5:15 p.m. – 5:55 p.m. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Qualifying (DPi/GT Daytona)

Saturday, June 1, 2019

8:00 a.m. Gates Open

8:20 a.m. – 8:40 a.m. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Warm-Up (DPi /GT Daytona)

9:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Series pre-race ceremonies (BCBSM Pit Lane)

9:15 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. Muscle Car Challenge (Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli – Race #1)

10:15 a.m. – 10:35 a.m. Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli post-race ceremonies (Autotrader Winner’s Circle)

10:15 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. IMSA WTSCC Drivers’ Autograph Session – Location TBD

10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. NTT IndyCar Series – Qualifying for Dual I

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. IMSA WTSCC Live Auction benefitting Austin Hatcher Foundation – Location TBD

11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. IMSA Weather Tech Sports Car Championship – Open Grid Fan Walk – Pit Lane

12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Chevrolet Sports Car Classic (IMSA Weather Tech Sports Car Championship Race) – 100 minutes – Live TV Broadcast timeline

12:40 p.m. Green Flag waves

12:45 pm – 1:30 p.m. NTT IndyCar Series Drivers Autograph Session (Firestone Fan Village within Meijer Fan Zone)

2:20 p.m. – 2:50 p.m. IMSA WTSCC Post-Race Ceremonies (Autotrader Winner’s Circle)

2:45 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. NTT IndyCar Series pre-race ceremonies

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Chevrolet Dual in Detroit – Dual I (NTT IndyCar Series Race – 70 laps) – Live TV Broadcast timeline

3:42 p.m. (estimated) Green Flag waves

5:40 p.m. (estimated) NTT IndyCar Series post-race ceremonies (Autotrader Winner’s Circle)

6:00 p.m. (estimated) Concert: Frankie Ballard – Entertainment Stage within Meijer Fan Zone

Sunday, June 2, 2019

8:00 a.m. Gates Open

10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Drivers Autograph Session (DGP Heritage Exhibit Tent)

10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. NTT IndyCar Series Qualifying – Dual II

11:35 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli pre-race ceremonies

11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Motor City Dash (Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli – Race #2)

1:00 p.m. – 1:20 p.m. Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli post-race ceremonies (Autotrader Winner’s Circle)

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Concert: Stone Temple Pilots – Entertainment Stage within Meijer Fan Zone

2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. 30th Detroit Grand Prix Celebration Activities

2:45 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. NTT IndyCar Series Pre-race

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Chevrolet Dual in Detroit - Dual II (NTT IndyCar Series Race #2 – 70 laps) – Live TV Broadcast timeline

3:42 p.m. (estimated) Green Flag waves

5:40 p.m. (estimated) NTT IndyCar Series post-race ceremonies (Autotrader Winner’s Circle)

