Stone Temple Pilots to perform on final day of Detroit Grand Prix

TEMPE, AZ - MARCH 10: Singer Jeff Gutt (C), guitarist Dean DeLeo (R), bass player Robert DeLeo (L) and drummer Eric Kretz of Stone Temple Pilots perform at Marquee Theatre on March 10, 2018 in Tempe, Arizona.

DETROIT - Rock band Stone Temple Pilots is expected to perform on the final day of the 30th annual Detroit Grand Prix.

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear is scheduled for May 31 through June 2 on Belle Isle and will air right here on Local 4.

The Grand Prix reached an agreement with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources earlier this year to continue hosting the event on Belle Isle for at least the next three years.

The band's new lead singer Jeff Gutt is from Marine City, Michigan. The band will play at the Entertainment Stage at the Grand Prix before the final NTT IndyCar Series race of the weekend.

All fans with Sunday tickets to the Grand Prix can attend the concert in the Meijer Fan Zone at no extra charge, according to a release.

Gutt joined Stone Temple Pilots in 2017 and joined brothers and founding band members Dean DeLeo and Robert DeLeo, along with Eric Kretz. The band's latest album was released in 2018 and reached No. 4 on the Billboard Rock Album chart.

“We’re so excited to welcome Stone Temple Pilots to Belle Isle,” said Bud Denker, chairman of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “STP will rock the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear Entertainment Stage and get our fans fired up before we host the final race of an action-packed weekend in the Motor City.”

The Stone Temple Pilots are expected to take stage at the Meijer Fan Zone at 1 p.m. on June 2 before the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit Dual II, featuring the cars of the NTT IndyCar Series.

Spirit Animal is also expected to perform on Sunday at the Grand Prix

Tickets begin at $45 and may be purchased at DetroitGP.com or by calling 866-464-PRIX.

WDIV Local 4 is the official Detroit Grand Prix station and will have complete coverage of the event.

