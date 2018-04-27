LIVE UPDATES: Who will Detroit Lions select on Day 2 of 2018 NFL draft?

Bob Quinn General Manager of the Detroit Lions introduces Matt Patricia as the Lions new head coach at the Detroit Lions Practice Facility on February 7, 2018 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DALLAS - Day two of the 2018 NFL draft is here, and the Detroit Lions have a pick in each the second and third rounds.

The Lions selected Arkansas center Frank Ragnow in the first round with the No. 20 overall pick. Ragnow joins Taylor Decker, Graham Glasgow, T.J. Lang and Rick Wagner in what should be an improved offensive line this season.

The second round will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, with the third round to immediately follow.

The Lions have a new coach and a newly extended general manager. The team is coming off a winning season at 9-7, but missed the playoffs.

Follow the latest NFL Draft news below:

