Full Detroit City FC spring 2020 schedule released ahead of pro season

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – The Detroit City Football Club men’s spring 2020 season includes seven home games and seven away games.

The season kicks off on the road Feb. 28 with a game against Los Angeles before the home season begins March 21 at Keyworth Stadium.

All times for away games have been announced, but home game times are still to be determined. Aside from the Feb. 28 game, which is on a Friday, and a road game against the Cal United Strikers on Sunday, April 19, all games will be played on Saturdays.

Below is the full schedule:

Feb. 28 at Los Angeles Force (10 p.m. ET)

March 21 vs Oakland Roots (Time TBD)

March 28 vs Michigan Stars (Time TBD)

April 4 at Oakland Roots (8:10 p.m. ET)

April 11 vs Chattanooga FC (Time TBD)

April 19 at Cal United Strikers (7 p.m. ET)

April 25 vs 1904 FC (Time TBD)

May 2 at Chattanooga FC ( 7:30 p.m. ET)

May 9 at 1904 FC (10:04 p.m. ET)

May 16 vs Los Angeles Force (Time TBD)

May 23 at Michigan Stars (7 p.m. ET)

May 30 vs Cal United Strikers (Time TBD)

June 6 at Stumptown Athletic (7:04 p.m. ET)

June 13 vs Stumptown Athletic (Time TBD)