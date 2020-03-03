Check out the full schedule for Detroit City FC’s inaugural women’s season
Season begins May 9
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – Detroit’s passionate soccer supporters have another reason to celebrate this year.
The Detroit City Football Club now has a women’s team and the inaugural season begins this spring.
Below is the full schedule:
May 9 vs Midwest United (7:30 p.m.)
May 16 vs Lansing United (4:30 p.m.)
May 23 vs AFC Ann Arbor (7:30 p.m.)
May 29 at Indiana Union (7:30 p.m.)
May 31 at Detroit Sun (5 p.m.)
June 6 vs Detroit Sun (7:30 p.m.)
June 12 at MSC Peoria (7 p.m.)
June 20 at Muskegon (7 p.m.)
June 28 at AFC Ann Arbor (6 p.m.)
July 3 vs Ladies Steel City FC (7:30 p.m.)
