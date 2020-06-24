Jason Day, 12-time PGA Tour winner, among others committed to 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit

DETROIT – Set to make his Rocket Mortgage Classic debut, Day’s most prestigious PGA TOUR titles are the 2015 PGA Championship and 2016 PLAYERS Championship, which helped him conclude the 2016 season as the world’s top-ranked player.

The Australian native finished T5 at the 2019 Masters and represented the International Team over four consecutive Presidents Cups from 2011-2017.

Having played in nine events the 2019-20 PGA TOUR season, Day’s best finish came in February when he placed fourth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Kevin Na, a four-time PGA TOUR winner, will also make his Rocket Mortgage Classic debut next week. Na currently ranks No. 17 in the PGA TOUR’s 2019-20 FedExCup standings.

Kevin Kisner has won all three of his PGA TOUR titles in the past four years, most recently capturing the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play crown in 2019.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic’s 156-player field will be confirmed as final on June 26.

The commitments from this trio adds to an already impressive field for the second edition of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with the winner earning $1.35 million and 500 FedExCup points. Other notables in the field include:

Patrick Reed – World No. 7, 2018 Masters champion and eight-time PGA TOUR winner.

Bryson DeChambeau – World No. 11 and five-time PGA TOUR winner.

Tony Finau – World No. 17. Five top-10 results in golf’s last eight major championships.

Rickie Fowler - Five-time PGA TOUR winner and World No. 31

Bubba Watson - The 2012 and 2014 Masters champion and 12-time PGA TOUR winner.

Nate Lashley – Inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic champion in 2019.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is the only PGA TOUR event ever held in the city of Detroit and returns to Detroit Golf Club July 2-5 as a media-only event broadcast on Golf Channel and CBS.

