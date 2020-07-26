Tigers’ C.J. Cron continues to impress in 3-2 win against Cincinnati Reds

DETROIT – It’s been a minute since we’ve enjoyed a Sunday afternoon with our feet up to enjoy a baseball game.

In this third round against the Reds, it was an impressive display of clutch hitting and impressive pitching.

Once again, the Tigers were able to strike first courtesy of a solo shot over the right center fence by Niko Goodrum.

Spencer Turnbull was the starting pitcher for the Tigers and pitched five innings only allowing one earned run and got eight strikeouts.

Defense stood out as well, JaCoby Jones chased down a long shot by Curt Casali and bounced off the wall to secure the out.

Just like the night before, it showed who was truly clutch late in the game.

C.J. Cron, who has been able to get at least one RBI this series, was able to contribute in a big way this afternoon.

Cron would send a two-run home run over Nick Castellanos in right field putting the Tigers ahead 3-1.

This would already be Crons 2nd home run in three games.

Joe Jimenez would once again come in to close it out for the Tigers, allowing one run but not allowing the game to go into extra innings securing his second save of the year.

The Tigers would win the contest 3-2 and get the better hand of the series over the Reds winning 2 out of the 3 games.

They will be back home at Comerica Park Monday for a new series against the Kansas City Royals.

