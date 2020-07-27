Detroit Tigers home opener held Monday at Comerica Park

DETROIT – Opening Day usually means crowds fill Comerica Park in Detroit, but the coronavirus (COVID-19) changed that.

The Tigers’ open on Monday night vs. the Royals. The Tigers spoke about Opening Day while in an empty stadium, when usually Comerica Park is full.

Jordy Mercer and Cameron Maybin miss the cheers and jeers from fans. They do support the reason behind all the MLB protocols.

At the top of their minds is the news that more Miami Marlins have tested positive for COVID-19. Games have postponed due to the outbreak.

Mercer said every Tiger is following the rules to protect themselves and their families.

READ: More Detroit Tigers coverage