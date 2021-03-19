Detroit businesses respond to new stadium capacity restrictions

DETROIT – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services raised stadium capacity Friday.

There was already a lot of anticipation for the April 1 Opening Day game. The raise means that instead of 1,000 fans, more than 8,000 people can be at Comerica Park for the Opening Day game between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Indians.

READ: Michigan increases outdoor stadium capacity, requires COVID testing for youth sports

The move is welcome news for business owners in the heart of Detroit. Still, the reduced capacity and COVID concerns have many worried about their financial future.

Ad

The stadiums won’t be packed and the crowds won’t be all over the streets, which means few fans will roll into nearby bars and restaurants.

Some are hopeful as more shots get into arms, more fans will be allowed in stadiums.

You can watch Hank Winchester’s full story in the video above.

READ MORE: 11 takeaways from Whitmer’s briefing: Alarming COVID trends, stadium capacity, confidentiality deal