Wolverine Women’s Basketball punches first ever ticket to Sweet 16

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines Women’s Basketball team isn’t just winning games -- it’s making history.

For the first time ever, they punched their ticket to the Sweet 16 and let everyone know there’s more than just one good basketball team on campus.

Michigan beat powerhouse Tennessee Tuesday night -- a sixth seed in the tournament upsetting a three-seed.

The Wolverines got her thanks to a stifling defense. They held Tennessee to just 19 points in the first half. They also got a game-high 23 points from U-M Junior Leigha Brown and 19 points, 11 rebounds from Big Ten player of the year, Naz Hillmon.

“Means a ton to me to be recognized as a team,” Hillmon said. “This year, I’ve gotten a lot of accolades, but to see the work this team put in being recognized as a team is the best I could ever get.”

The Michigan Women had been to the second round of the NCAA Tournament five times before, but never advanced, so this is a big moment for the program.

Juwan Howard, who led his team to the Sweet 16 on the men’s side Monday, tweeted at coach Kim Barnes Arico to congratulate her on the win Tuesday night.

LET'S GO!!!!!

Congrats to @KBA_GoBlue & her squad for reaching the Sweet 16 -- FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER!!!



GO BLUE! pic.twitter.com/NSaoSB7zVk — Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) March 23, 2021

“It’s a great win for the university, a great win for Michigan,” Barnes-Arico said. “Great win for little kids growing up in Michigan and for the country to see Michigan is not just a football school, or a men’s basketball school -- it’s also a women’s basketball school.”