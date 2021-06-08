70-and-over baseball players take to field in Troy

Baseball players 70 and older take the field in Troy

TROY, Mich. – Fans are excited about returning to Comerica Park for Tuesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners, but there was another game Tuesday a little further north.

Read: Free Tigers tickets offered for those getting vaccinated as Comerica Park returns to full capacity

The Detroit MSBL has been around since 1988. Their games might be slower and with fewer home runs, but it is still a game of passion.

The Detroit MSBL has 52 teams and six different age divisions. Tuesday was the first day for their newest age group -- 70 and up. It’s the fourth league in the country to have one.

John Bosch, 82, played baseball when he was in high school. When he came to watch a friend’s game when he was 71, he knew he could still play.

Ad

Players said they love baseball, but they love the friendships more.

You can watch Nick Monacelli’s full story in the video above.

More information on the Detroit MSBL can be found on its official website here.