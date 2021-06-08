Mostly Cloudy icon
Free Tigers tickets offered for those getting vaccinated as Comerica Park returns to full capacity

Detroit Tigers partner with McLaren Health and Meijer for vaccination clinic

Free Tigers tickets offered for those getting vaccinated as Comerica Park returns to full capacity

DETROIT – Fans are excited about returning to Comerica Park for Tuesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners.

For April and May, only 8,000 people were allowed in the stands -- less than a quarter of the park’s 41,000 capacity.

Outdoor capacity restrictions were lifted June 1, which allows the park to return to its full capacity.

A pop-up vaccination clinic will be held across the street at the Fox Theatre that will run until Sunday. Offering the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, the clinic opens three hours before the first pitch and will operate through the third inning.

Fans getting the shot will be given a voucher for two tickets to a Tigers game.

More information on the Tigers Vaccination Clinic can be read here.

