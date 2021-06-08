Free Tigers tickets offered for those getting vaccinated as Comerica Park returns to full capacity

DETROIT – Fans are excited about returning to Comerica Park for Tuesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners.

For April and May, only 8,000 people were allowed in the stands -- less than a quarter of the park’s 41,000 capacity.

Outdoor capacity restrictions were lifted June 1, which allows the park to return to its full capacity.

A pop-up vaccination clinic will be held across the street at the Fox Theatre that will run until Sunday. Offering the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, the clinic opens three hours before the first pitch and will operate through the third inning.

Ad

Fans getting the shot will be given a voucher for two tickets to a Tigers game.

More information on the Tigers Vaccination Clinic can be read here.

More: Detroit Tigers News