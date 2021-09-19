Spartans enter national rankings after defeating Miami

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed (1) celebrates scoring a touchdown against Miami with Michigan State wide receiver Christian Fitzpatrick (16) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept 18, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

DETROIT – Michigan State University took the No. 20 spot in the AP Top 25 Poll Sunday after defeating the Miami Hurricanes Saturday.

MSU is now ranked just below fellow Great Lakes State team, University of Michigan at No. 19. Both teams have a 3-0 record this season.

The highest ranked Big Ten teams are Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 5, Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 6 and Ohio Buckeyes at No. 10.

Additionally, the Spartans are ranked No. 21 in the AFCA Coaches Poll.

The Spartans will host Nebraska at Spartan Stadium this Saturday.

