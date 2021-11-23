Basketball fans react to Pistons-Lakers melee at Little Caesars Arena

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Dwane Casey of the Detroit Pistons and Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons calm down Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons after Stewart was struck by LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter of the game at Little Caesars Arena on November 21, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

DETROIT – No matter where you turn, It seems like everyone is still talking about the Motor City melee that happened on the court at Little Caesars Arena between LeBron James and Pistons, Isaiah Stewart.

“As you see, my man was trying to get at him. I wish he would have got at him,” Loki Jones, a fan of the Pistons, said.

Local 4 cameras caught No. 28 just days ago, helping to give out turkeys for Thanksgiving with other Pistons.

“To me, it’s just the smiles on family faces. That’s been great all night,” Stewart said before the game.

Patrick Mies was at the game with his 6-year-old son, Nicky, when all the commotion happened. He said he’s just glad someone decided to step up to keep fans off the court, to avoid a situation similar to the “Malice At The Palace” incident that happened 17 years ago.

“People started to come down the stairs, which had me startled because there’s nowhere else to go. I’m grateful that announcer Mason got on there and was so direct because I was concerned for our safety,” Mies said.

His 6-year-old son witnessed his hero get into a scuffle at the first NBA game he’d ever seen live. He now sees LeBron in a different light.

“He said, ‘Dad, I wish I could get down there and tell LeBron that he’s gotta be a good sport,” Mies said.

LeBron and Stewart will meet again this upcoming Sunday at a game in Los Angeles.

