NBA Trade Deadline 2022: Will Pistons move Jerami Grant?

Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Elfrid Payton (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The NBA Trade Deadline is just a few days away and the question remains -- will Grant still be wearing a Pistons uniform come Friday?

Hey, Pistons fans! The NBA Trade Deadline is on Thursday (at 3 p.m.), and the Pistons have arguably the biggest trade target of them all -- Jerami Grant.

That doesn’t mean the Pistons will trade Grant. But there’s a good chance he’ll be moved, given his high value right now. It’s going to be a busy week of rumors and speculation, so let’s try and cut through it.

What would a Jerami Grant trade look like?

Through the last month or so, Jerami Grant’s name has been the most frequently mentioned in trade rumors. Several teams have reportedly inquired about his availability -- and the Pistons are open for business.

But before we get into that, let’s take a step back. Two years ago, new Pistons general manager Troy Weaver made his first big free agent splash by signing Grant to a three-year deal. Grant wanted a bigger role than they one he had in Denver, and he liked the Pistons front-office and coaching breakdown. He also liked Detroit as a city.

Ad

Since then, Grant has over-achieved, and now, he’s due for a big salary bump. Grant leads the Pistons in scoring for the last two seasons, and while it hasn’t resulted in many wins, he’s been the clear top threat. But now that Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey and other have stepped into the void, Grant may be better served joining a contender.

If Grant is traded, the Pistons would likely get a first-round pick, multiple first-round picks, or a first-round pick and a young, high upside prospect. That brings the teams involved into focus. I’d say the top teams to trade for Grant are:

Chicago Bulls

Portland Trailblazers

Dallas Mavericks

Los Angeles Lakers

Utah Jazz

Other teams have been mentioned -- like the Wizards, Kings and Knicks. All of these are possible. But the teams mentioned above have some prospects the Pistons would like -- and I tend to believe the Pistons are looking for a first-round pick and a prospect more than anything.

Personally, I think a trade with the Chicago Bulls makes the most sense. Chicago has a couple of young players who are currently injured but have some great upside potential -- and the Bulls need help right now as they are fading quickly after a hot start. But any time could jump in this week.

Ad

It’s tough to see a scenario where the Pistons don’t trade Grant, given his sky-high value right now, but it’s not signed, sealed and delivered.

Could the Pistons hang on to Grant?

Grant is reportedly seeking a 4-year, $100 million contract extension, if he’s traded. Grant is under contract with the Pistons next season, so there’s even a scenario where the Pistons trade him next year.

Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

But that’s a risky proposition. His value could be diminished by then. Who knows what could happen.

Let’s say the Pistons keep Grant and give him the extension. Does he fit into the team’s future plans? Maybe.

Grant is a very good player, and brings some good experience and leadership to a young, developing roster. But he also takes up a lot of playing time.

When Grant was injured for several weeks, Pistons second-year forward Saddiq Bey stepped into the four-spot for many lineups, and he thrived. Bey started off the year slow, but really flipped the switch with Grant out of the lineup.

Ad

We also saw Trey Lyles, Luka Garza and other guards get some more time with the Pistons playing a small-ball lineup at times without Grant. It was interesting, and at times, successful.

The Pistons have a tough decision to make -- if they keep Grant around, they have to give him a starting spot and 30-35 minutes per game. Do they want those minutes elsewhere? I’m not sure. That’s why I’m not working in the NBA!

📅 Pistons upcoming games