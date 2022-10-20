Red Wings unveil 2022 ‘reverse retro’ jerseys: Do you like them?

The Detroit Red Wings have released a new alternate jersey for this season, and it doesn’t featured the iconic winged wheel.

The Adidas Hockey designed “reverse retro” jerseys were unveiled for many teams, including the Wings, on Thursday. It featured a red base with black striped scheme, with a big Detroit across the front.

It pays homage to the Wings typical throwback jersey worn in the 1920s. But reverse. With black.

What do you think of the jerseys? Let us know in the comment section below: