Here is the full Michigan State football schedule for the 2023 season

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The full Michigan State football schedule for the 2023 season was released Wednesday by the Big Ten.

We already knew the Spartans would start the season with three non-conference home games against Central Michigan, Richmond, and Washington. The Maryland game on Sept. 23 will make it four straight home games in September.

Michigan State has two tough road crossover games on its Big Ten schedule: at Iowa (the season’s first trip outside of East Lansing) and at Minnesota. Nebraska is the only Big Ten West team that will visit Spartan Stadium next year.

As always, Michigan State plays all six Big Ten East foes, though this could be the last time before the conference realigns with the additions of USC and UCLA. The Rutgers, Ohio State, and Indiana games will be on the road, while Maryland, Michigan, and Penn State come to East Lansing.

Here’s the full schedule: