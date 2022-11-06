Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Classic features halftime performance by Bebe Rexha, David Guetta

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: Bebe Rexha performs at the Uptown Theatre during the 2022 Live in the Vineyard at on November 02, 2022 in Napa, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions’ annual Thanksgiving Day Classic will be held on Nov. 24 against the Buffalo Bills and will feature a halftime performance by Bebe Rexha and DJ David Guetta.

Bebe Rexha effortlessly made the transition to pop superstar. In 2015, she joined forces with rapper G-Eazy for the multi-platinum top 10 smash “Me, Myself & I” and then linked with Martin Garrix for 2016 club sensation “In The Name Of Love.”

In 2017, Bebe Rexha released the EPs ‘All Your Fault: Part 1′ and ‘All Your Fault: Part 2.’ The latter housed “Meant To Be,” her irresistible collaboration with country outfit Florida Georgia Line. The song held the #1 spot on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Chart for a record-breaking 50 weeks and was certified diamond for selling more than 10 million units.

In 2018, Bebe Rexha released her critically acclaimed debut album, ‘Expectations,’ and backed it up with the similarly revered 2021 opus ‘Better Mistakes.’

The pop star found herself with an unexpected global smash through David Guetta’s “I’m Good (Blue),” a riff on Eiffel 65′s seminal “Blue (Da Ba Dee),” that went viral on TikTok earlier this year.

New this year, Verizon will have an activation space inside Ford Field, and is joining forces with the Lions to enhance fans’ experience of the halftime performance with a mobile light show.

The Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Classic will be nationally televised on CBS at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are available, click here.