WATCH: Crowd goes wild for George on jumbotron at his first Red Wings game

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Saturday and the crowd was going crazy -- but not just for the Wings.

A video posted to Twitter on Saturday by the Detroit Red Wings is getting some attention. George, a boy at his first Wings game, was put on the jumbotron and the crowd did not disappoint.

In the clip, the crowd goes from booing Canucks fans to cheering for George several times and his smile gets bigger and bigger.

Not only were the fans inside Little Caesars Arena loving George, but now he’s also going viral on social media!

Watch the video of George on the jumbotron in the video player below:

Video courtesy of the Detroit Red Wings

Read: Larkin, Berggren score 2 goals apiece, Wings down Canucks